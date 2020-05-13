Stacey Abrams has proudly endorsed the democratic presidential hopeful, Joe Biden. In a tweet, Abrams referred to Biden as “the leader America needs.”

In the tweet, Abrams notes that because of “commitment to fighting climate change, leading an economic recovery for all and protecting every eligible American’s right to vote are among the many reasons why he must be the next President Of The United States.

.@JoeBiden is the leader America needs. I look forward to continuing my strong support for his candidacy and doing all I can to make sure he is elected this November. pic.twitter.com/2FA5AHjZzQ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 12, 2020

Last week California Governor Gavin Newsom endorsed Biden. In a statement, Newsom said the endorsed Biden because “You get it, and you’ve gotten it done over the course of decades. You’ve been on the front lines of fighting against poverty, ignorance, and disease. You have a deep compassion and empathy. You see the world from other people’s eyes.” Others who have endorsed Biden include his former competitors: Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Andrew Yang.