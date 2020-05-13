Tory Lanez hit us with the switch up recently. The Quarantine Radio founder took to Instagram to reveal a new hairstyle. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people around the world to alter to routines in order to live their best lives. For Tory Lanez a new hairstyle is one of them. The Shade Room revealed the Grammy-nominated singer/rapper’s new look that was heavily inspired by the 90s Hip-Hop group, Kriss Kross. The caption on the picture read, “Wow I can’t believe it.”

JUMP JUMP *Kriss kross voice* — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 12, 2020

His new braid extensions are another look to add a hairstyle timeline. Throughout the years, Tory Lanez has gone through a series of hair changes. He rocked the signature Jordan bald look for a while out of necessity but soon returned to a short buzz cut following some hair advice from his good friend Tyga. The “Taste” rapper took to the comments to ridicule Tory’s new hairstyle.

“I didn’t give out the plug for this,” said Tyga.

Last year, the “K Lo K” artist thanked Tyga for his hairline restoration after seeing the success he had following his doctor visit. Tory was so grateful that he granted the Cali rapper with an unlimited pass as well. There’s no telling how long Lanez will keep this look or when he will change it, but it does serve up as some hilarious entertainment. Peep Tory’s new hairstyle that’ll probably make you “jump jump.”

