Many people in the NYC area have lost a loved one or know someone who has due to the coronavirus, but for the Street Dreams team, the death of Kiing Shooter really hit home for Harlem rapper Dave East.

As it was previously reported, 24-year-old Queensbridge rapper Kiing Shooter died from complications of COVID-19, which touched many in his camp, including Nas and Dave East.

The Uptown emcee who helped launch Shooter’s career on his 2018 track “Traumatized”, was very emotional about the passing of his friend. East took to IG to give his heartfelt feelings about his fallen pal and he just couldn’t hold the dam any longer.