The female battle for the Miami throne continues as Khia continues to come for Trina as IG and Zoom battles become a constant in today’s socially distant society.

While on the 305’s 99 Jamz, the Diamond Princess was asked about Khia’s statement where the “My Neck My Back” star said she’d roast Trina in a battle. Trina’s royal reply? “I’m a queen. This is called royalty over here. I’m not stepping off my throne to address no bum, no chicks that are beneath me, and nobody that hasn’t worked as hard as I worked for anything.”

Khia has fired back on her “Gag Order” IG show, saying, “You ain’t sittin’ on no throne — you sittin’ on lawn chairs tellin’ lies with them green a** veneers and your black a** gums, b**ch.”

See Khia’s entire vicious response below.

Advertisement