After going viral on Instagram less than a month following his early release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, disgraced Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been in the headlines defending his cooperation with the federal government. With the streets vowing revenge against the 24-year-old sensation for snitching, a rapper from North Carolina has given instructions to those who are really on the hunt for 6ix9ine.

Lil Murden took to Twitter last night (May 12), giving “helpful hints” to those who claim to be looking for the former Nine Trey Bloods rapper who outed his entire squad in federal court for a lighter sentence.

Watch the video below for Murden’s grim instructions.

North Carolina Rapper Lil Murden instructs those who is looking for tekashi 69 to go after his family members pic.twitter.com/WvcYeoBEea — I Am The Internet (@iAm_TheInternet) May 13, 2020