Chicago Woman Dead After Being Mauled By Her French Bull Dog

A Chicago woman is dead after being attacked by her adopted French bulldog over the weekend.

52-year-old Lisa Urso was found on her patio by a friend.

According to the Lake County Coroner, Dr. Howard Cooper, Urso was attacked in the home but succumbed to her injuries which included bite wounds and scratches on her arms, legs, and torso.

“I hate to say it, but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack,” he said

Cooper also said the same dog that attacked Urso also attacked her boyfriend and Urso had to go to animal control to get it back.