A common question that is regularly asked during interviews with most rappers is “Who is your top five rappers dead or alive?” Drake took some critics by surprise after revealing his top 5 DOA, however, he made sure to include his mentor.

In an IG comment, Drake let the world know who he thinks is or was nicer than himself on the mic.

Everybody knows who B.I.G., Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and Andre 3000 are, but not everyone is familiar with OVO signee Young Tony. Otherwise known as OVO Hush, Tony released several mixtapes over a decade ago, however he’s been in Drake’s camp for years.

Advertisement