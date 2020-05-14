French Montana survived the onslaught of slander online after saying he can go hit for hit with Kendrick Lamar, but he knows what would make his career end. Appearing with Bootleg Kev on 92.3 LA, Montana knows if he snitched like Tekashi 6ix9ine he would be calling his career a wrap.



The “Unforgettable” rapper stated Tekashi’s run won’t last because snitching isn’t the way to go.



“My career right now, 20 years in the making, if I do something like that right now my career is over,” French said. “I wouldn’t even have the guts to go on and do a live like that, because I can’t go to sleep at night. At the end of the day, you gotta do what makes you go to sleep at night.”



You can check out Montana’s conversation with Kev below.

X