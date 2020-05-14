John Legend is preparing for his new album, Bigger Love, which is set to drop on June 19 on Columbia Records.



Giving a taste fo the new album, Legend has dropped off the video for the uplifting title track “Bigger Love,” which was premiered during this week’s episode of The Voice.

“This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience,” says Legend. “We’re all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors, and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in.”



The video includes clips from fans across the globe, which you can see above. The upcoming album is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq.