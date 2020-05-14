Maurice “Arkansas Mo” Fayne was arrested on fraud charges according to reports. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member is being charged with federal bank fraud and misuse of funds.

Fayne’s company Flame Trucking was receiving Paycheck Protection Program money due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but police allege that Fayne pocketed the money instead of retaining his 107 employees.

According to CNN, Fayne used the more than $2 million he received from the government to purchase a Rolex, a diamond ring and a diamond bracelet. Fayne also leased a Rolls-Royce Wraith and paid off $40,000 in child support.

According to court documents as reported by CNN, “Fayne told the agents that he believed he had the right to use part of the PPP loan proceeds for ‘other business purposes’ and for ‘working capital.'” The small businessman was released on a $10,000 bond on Wednesday.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member joined the show as long time cast member Karlie Redd’s love interest. Their relationship was often rocky, but in the latest season, Karlie Redd revealed that the two had secretly been married and are now divorcing.