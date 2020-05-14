Little Richard’s streams skyrocketed after his death on May 9th. The iconic singer’s catalog garnered 4.1 million streams the day of and the next day after his death.

On May 7th and 8th, the “Tutti Frutti” artist’s music was streamed 175,000 times. That marks a whopping 2,228% surge.

The breakthrough single “Tutti Frutti” led most of the streams with a total of 412,000 streams. The 1958 smash hit, “Good Golly Miss Molly,” racked up 367,000 streams. Followed by “Long Tail Sally,” which pulled 255,000 streams.

Little Richard passed away last week from bone cancer. He was 87 years old and would forever be remembered as the architect of Rock ‘n Roll.

