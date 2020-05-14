Little Richard Will Be Laid to Rest in Huntsville Next Week

Rock and Roll legend Little Richard will be laid to rest next week at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huntsville.

Little Richard, real name Richard Wayne Penniman passed away May 9, 2020, from bone cancer. He was 87 years old. Following the news, celebrities took to social media to pay their respect.

“The Originator. The innovator”, Viola Davis tweeted, “The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists has left. You were AWESOME #Little Richard. Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well.”

The Bettles, lead singer Paul McCartney says he first heard of Little Richard while he was a teenager. “ From ‘Tutti Frutti’ to ‘Long Tall Sally’ to ‘Good Golly, Miss Molly’ to ‘Lucille’, Little Richard came screaming into my life when I was a teenager,” he tweeted. “I owe a lot of what I do to Little Richard and his style, and he knew it. He would say, ‘I taught Paul everything he knows’.

At this time, no further funeral arrangements have been announced.