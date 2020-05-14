Nick Cannon wears many hats. On top of hosting a radio morning show, The Masked Singer television series, and leading the long-running improv show, Wild ‘n Out, the mogul was taking classes at Howard University and officially graduated this week.

“I graduated from Howard University @howarduniversity1867 today! Received a degree in Criminology/Administration of Justice and minor in Africana Studies! Had the opportunity to speak at the virtual ceremony, Master and PHD! #HU2020,” he tweeted.

He offered some motivational words for the graduating class during the virtual ceremony. “I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that has a proven legacy of producing great minds. I have friends, mentors, and colleagues who attended Howard University. I look forward to this new journey in my life and am excited about the possibilities ahead.”

Nick Cannon shared a quote from Nelson Mandela that he said inspired him to enroll in school in 2016. “Nelson Mandela once said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’ and with that said I have officially enrolled at Howard University.”

Check out the clip below: