2K has officially announced the PGA Tour 2K21, the officially licensed golf simulation video game set for PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of games, and Nintendo Switch. The cover star is PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas and set for a release on August 21, 2020.



The game is developed by HB Studios, which created The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour. The new game is an evolution of The Golf Club franchise including 15 licensed PGA Tour courses, each of which was scanned using cutting-edge technology to bring the fairways, greens, bunkers, trees, lakes, and ponds to life.



“Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA TOUR 2K game is a tremendous honor,” said Justin Thomas, 2017 FedExCup Champion, PGA Championship winner and former World #1 on the Official World Golf Ranking. “I’m excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links.”



Thomas will be joined by 11 additional PGA TOUR pros, each of whom will present a challenge to players in PGA TOUR Career Mode as they compete to become a FedExCup Champion. Players can also create and personalize their MyPLAYERs with equipment and apparel from licensed brands including adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf, and more.



PGA Tour 2K21 will have a broadcast-style presentation and state-of-the-art graphics, dynamic cutscenes and a seamless replay system, all anchored by the play-by-play commentary of Luke Elvy and analyst Rich Beem.



“As a global leader in the sports simulation genre, 2K is the perfect partner to kick off the new PGA TOUR 2K video game series and introduce the PGA TOUR experience to new players of all ages,” said Len Brown, PGA TOUR Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Licensing. “We’re thrilled to see what the future of the franchise has in store, starting with PGA TOUR 2K21.”

“Golf is hotter than ever, with celebrities, athletes and musicians playing the game and sharing their experiences on social media every day,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing at 2K. “Our goal is to create the most authentic golf simulation experience ever, and HB Studios brings that authenticity in PGA TOUR 2K21, which is a true 2K game in every sense, incorporating realism, depth and fun that appeals to golf aficionados and casual fans alike.”



You can see the announcement trailer below.