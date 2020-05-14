The family of Pop Smoke and his manager Steven Victor released details about his forthcoming releases last week. Today, we have a release date for Pop Smoke’s debut album.



Victor returned to Instagram and revealed the posthumous album will his streaming services on June 12. There was not a title provided, nor was there any details on who will be involved. Previously 50 Cent, petitioned the help of artists for the album, citing he felt responsible to complete the body of work.

“The public show of support and grief, by everyone touched by Pop during his lifetime, has provided some semblance of comfort during these difficult times for his family, friends, and colleagues,” last week’s statement read. “Throughout the next year we will be sharing new music, as we continue to build Pop’s legacy. In conjunction with his estate we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects.”

