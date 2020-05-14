Post Malone is ready to add to your summer with the launch of a French rosé called Maison No. 9. The release is created to break down the perceptions of wine and who it is made for as Maison No. 9 a light, high-quality, accessible rosé from Provence, France.



“Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” says founder Post Malone. “It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they saw the vision and we got to do some super cool stuff. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you’re all going to love it!”



The launch comes from Posty’s love of the Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé. Post and his partners (friend and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities, and Dre London, long-time music manager and Founder of London Entertainment) spent much of 2019 visiting Provence and working with medaled winemaker Alexis Cornu to try grape varietals and sample blends when they were not on tour. Those visits have produced the Maison No. 9 affordable and delicious rosé.

“When the three of us decided to do this, we made it a priority to make something special. Even with hectic travel schedules, we make time to visit the winery frequently as it’s more than just a brand to us – it’s a lifestyle. We set out to bring the best French rosé to the modern consumer, with a brand that speaks their language,” states Morrissey, whose company, Global Brand Equities, creates premium wine and spirits brands in partnership with some of the world’s best-recognized talent.



The name was inspired by Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, and represents overcoming the daily challenges we all face. Maison No. 9 will be available online and in stores nationwide beginning in June. A special pre-sale of the bottle, in addition to Maison No. 9 limited edition merchandise, will be available online before launch, with email sign up now on the website. Maison No. 9 will be available in three sizes: 750mL, 1.5mL, and 3L, with suggested retail pricing of $21.99, $44.99, and $89.99.