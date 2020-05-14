Rihanna is the Third Wealthiest Musician in the UK

Rihanna hasn’t dropped a solo project in four years, but that doesn’t mean her bag is running low.

The Sunday Times recently reported that the beauty mogul is one of the UK’s wealthiest residents.

The singer, born Robyn Fenty, comes after Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sir Paul McCartney.

Although Rihanna is holding down the third spot on the list, she’s estimated to become the UK’s first female musician billionaire.

Riri is estimated to be worth about $500 million USD. A large portion of her wealth comes from her very successful, groundbreaking Fenty Beauty brand which expanded from just make up to luxury clothing and lingerie.