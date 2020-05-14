College basketball star Mac McClung tested the waters of the NBA draft and opted to forgo a professional career for the moment and return to college for his junior year. The 6’2″ Guard has also said that he plans to transfer from Georgetown.

The now-former Hoyas guard was averaging 15 points a game creating highlight-reel dunks in the process, but a foot injury cut his season short missing the last 11 games of the season. McClung had improved across the board in his sophomore season but due to injury and in part, his lack of size and versatility pushed McClung out of the lottery pick conversation.

The 3-star recruit from Virginia declared for the NBA Draft late in March saying that he was looking forward to getting feedback from NBA scouts. McClung spoke with ESPN after his decision to withdraw from the draft.

“Going through this process was really informative,” McClung told ESPN. “I got a chance to speak to the decision makers and hear what they thought about my game. They shared with me things I need to work on to be successful at the next level. I’m very optimistic about the feedback I have received and can’t wait to take that knowledge to my future home.”

McClung was coached by Knicks legend Patrick Ewing in his two seasons at Georgetown but is now looking for a new collegiate home to take him to the next level. Prior to committing to Georgetown, McClung committed to Rutgers University before de-committing two months later according to 247 Sports.

The highly touted recruit was also offered scholarships from Seton Hall and Boston College. McClung will reportedly file a waiver so that he does not have to sit out a season as is standard when transferring schools.