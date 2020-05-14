The final episodes of The Last Dance will air this weekend and in celebration, Will Smith’s sports-inspired streetwear brand, Bel-Air Athletics, has released a unisex collection to honor Michael Jordan, the Bulls dynasty and Jordan’s journey to the Birmingham Barons.
Included in the collection are:
Double-A Tee: The black-and-white pattern and No. 45 piece is Bel-Air Athletics’ nod to MJ’s No. 45 jersey as a member of the Birmingham Barons.
Six-Time Long-Sleeve Tee: This white long-sleeved shirt is a throwback style tee that celebrates the six-time champions and lists the names of the teams they dismantled to claim their titles.
Pinstripe Champs Long-Sleeve Tee: This black long-sleeved shirt is a throwback style tee that highlights the MJ’s 3-peats.
The Dynasty Tee: The red T-shirt celebrates the Bulls dynasty and MJ’s title years that are immortalized in history.
