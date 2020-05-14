At the tip-off of the 2021-22 season, Wilson will become the official game ball fro the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and Basketball Africa League.



The NBA Wilson game ball will first be used during the league’s 75th anniversary season in 2021-22. The ball will continue to debut during the 2022 WNBA season, 2021-22 NBA G League season, 2021 NBA 2K League season, and the inaugural BAL season.

“This partnership with Wilson returns us to our roots as we plan for the future,” said Salvatore LaRocca, NBA President, Global Partnerships. “We were partners for 37 seasons dating back to when Wilson manufactured the first official NBA basketballs in 1946, and we look forward to growing the game of basketball together.”

“Our commitment to growing the game of basketball on the global stage is at the heart of Wilson and our new partnership with the NBA,” said Kevin Murphy, General Manager, Wilson Basketball. “Our passion for this game and the league runs incredibly deep, as does our history with it. And as we start this new chapter in the game, our focus and energy will be on supporting the league and the players, coaches and fans with the most advanced, high-performance game basketballs possible.”



The NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League balls will be made of the same material, eight-panel configuration, and performance specifications as current game balls.