Young Buck is from behind bars and ready to speak on all of his old business, specifically with G-Unit frontman 50 Cent. The Nashville rapper did four months behind bars on back child support and hit an IG Live session with DJ Paul to detail how jail actually helped him.

“I went in that motherf*cker and got my mind right, so I was able to walk up out that motherf*cker not just free from that bullshit, but free from being able not to work,” Buck said. “Now I can get to work, you get what I’m saying? That’s all I ever wanted to do in regards to whatever, dealing with the contract and shit with dude over there.”

“Dude over there” is reasonably assumed to be 50 Cent, citing that his contract issues were targeted to be resolved in 2010 but unfortunately the settlement fell apart.

“I know I don’t owe nigga but even me at a point of time, Paul, I got to the place where I was like, you know what, I just want to get the work f##k it, I’ll pay him,” Young Buck added. “So I even got to a point where I even tried to pay the nigga.”

The amount owed was $300,000, which Buck said that he attempted to give up $150,000 upfront with the other half to be given in 30 days. He would go on to say he doesn’t owe 50, G-Unit, or Interscope anything, however, 50 would come requesting more money and his catalog.

AllHipHop detailed earlier this week Buck filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time. The decision was made due to the dispute with 50 and G-Unit.

(AllHipHop News) Young Buck, born David Darnell Brown, has been sitting in the Cheatham County Jail in Tennessee, since December 20th.⁠ ⁠ That is when he was arrested for being a fugitive from justice, over an outstanding child abandonment warrant. ⁠ ⁠ Since then, U.S. the economy has ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has paralyzed much of the world since the outbreak started spreading in the U.S. in January. ⁠ ⁠ Young Buck is looking for a little relief, with a recent move to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection.⁠ ⁠ The rap star filed in January, shortly after he was remanded to jail without bail. ⁠ Young Buck lists his main creditors as the mothers of his six kids, the Georgia Department of Human Services and the IRS. ⁠ ⁠ The move could be a shrewd business tactic on behalf of Young Buck, who is disputing an undisclosed amount of money owed to 50 Cent and G-Unit. ⁠ ⁠ The rapper is asking to "reject any and all executory contracts with G-Unit and/or Curtis Jackson."⁠ ⁠

