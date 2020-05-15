“Guess I got a good deadline for the new album now,” Big Sean posted on Twitter in January revealing the news that he was booked to perform at Coachella 2020. At the top of the new year, Big Sean had already planned to roll out his next LP at the Mecca of popular music.

Guess I got a good deadline for the new album now? @coachella pic.twitter.com/SCZMJauRnB — Sean Don (@BigSean) January 3, 2020

Big Sean had a quick media run in 2020 as he prepared to roll out his 5th studio album Detroit 2 a sequel to his viral Detroit mixtape that is one of the most streamed mixtapes on the OG streaming service, Datpiff.

The G.O.O.D. Music lyricist made an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones eating spicy wings and sat down for a 2 hour long interview with Joe Budden on his ‘Pull Up’ YouTube series. In the interview with Joe, Big Sean revealed his planned rollout of Detroit 2 was centered around Coachella where he was more than excited to perform.

Big Sean was scheduled to perform on April 10 and April 17 on the Coachella stage where tickets had sold out by early January. Sean’s plan was to crush the big stage to give his new album a bigger platform than any of his previous LPs had.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, music fans surely had an inkling that music festivals were going to be canceled. The good news is it wasn’t. The bad news was that Coachella would be pushed back to October (with no chance of a refund).

The way things are trending now, even the October date seems optimistic after California Governor Gavin Newsom revealed that there will be no concerts until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Medical professionals have said that a vaccine for the viral disease may not exist for another year.

On March 25, Big Sean dropped the official trailer for the new album with in studio appearances from Young Thug, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne and more. The ‘Bounce Back’ rapper has still not announced an official release date.