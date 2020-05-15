State of New York Issues Tax Warrant Against DMX for Over $200K Debt

State of New York Issues Tax Warrant Against DMX for Over $200K Debt

DMX has not completely removed himself from legal trouble as the state of New York stated the iconic rapper owes hundreds of thousands in back taxes.

The Divison of Taxation in New York has placed a tax warrant against DMX saying he owes $224,845 in state income taxes, BOSSIP reports.

Years ago, DMX did a year-long bid in prison due to tax fraud after withholding income taxes for a total of $2.2 million. In 2018, X also had a tax lien against him for $20,030.26 and another for $230,409.74 in 2014.

X’s lawyer, Murray Richman, stated that the rapper is doing well and the lien was anticipated. In a statement to BOSSIP, he also detailed that DMX is in Tennessee working on a documentary.

Advertisement

In addition to working during the quarantine, X has been stay in tune with his faith. He read scripture to the world back in April, which fans then requested he lead a bible study. When asked to get active during quarantine sessions like IG Live VERZUZ battles, DMX stated he would only step in the wring with JAY-Z.