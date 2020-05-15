After a wild week of headlines, Future has released his new album, High Off Life. The release is already certified Gold behind the power of singles like “Life is Good” featuring Drake.

The new album is 21 tracks in length, bringing in features from Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and more. The album is the follow-up to The WZRD and comes after some fan-favorite efforts like Purple Reign have hit streaming services.

Production on the album include Tay Keith, Southside, TM88, Wheezy and more.

You can stream it below.

