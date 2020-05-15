Former celebrity bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast and he explained why Kanye West was his least favorite client.

Stanulis went on to explain that ‘Ye had him following ridiculous rules that was also threatening to his safety. “[ Kanye] wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street. So obviously, if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened.”

Stanulis recounted how demanding the “Stronger” rapper was on his first day. “The first day I met him…it was Fashion Week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he says, ‘Aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?’ I was like, ‘I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day.’ So he starts ranting, ‘So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?’ I said no. So he’s ranting and raving. So I said, ‘Look, bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press so I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.’ Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option.”

If you think that’s crazy, the former security guard think it’s more than a coincidence that paparazzi appears anywhere Kanye West and his famous wife, Kim Kardashian, is. “First of all, there’s no way [paparazzi] doesn’t get called up front. There’s no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There’s definitely somebody calling ahead. That’s just my opinion…I’m just saying it’s coincidental that wherever we are, they’re always there. Maybe they’re just better than I think they are.”

West isn’t the only big name Stanulis had the pleasure of working with. He’s protected Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, and Tobey Maguire. But Kanye gets the crown for the worst and most difficult client.