Lil Baby Named the Biggest Songwriter in the First Quarter of 2020

Lil Baby Named the Biggest Songwriter in the First Quarter of 2020

Big numbers are on the board for Lil Baby as he was named the top songwriter for the first quarter of 2020. During January, February, and March of 2020, over 800 songwriters received RIAA certification, however, but Baby is the clear winner with 22 certifications, Music Business Worldwide reports.

The RIAA certifications include Gold (500,000), Platinum (1,000,000) and Multi-Platinum (2,000,000+).

“Our new, quarterly announcements identify empirically the top songwriters in music today,” said, NMPA President & CEO David Israelite. “We are thrilled for all of the newly minted Gold & Platinum writers, particularly Lil Baby who has had a phenomenal Q1 run.”

“Thank you very much to my QC team / Wolfpack / 4PF, UMPG, my family, friends and all my fans for keeping me going to write these hits,” Lil Baby said of the achievement.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Lil Baby released his latest album My Turn, which did 55 million streams on the first day of its release and went on to do over 1 billion global streams in three weeks.