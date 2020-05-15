Ready or not, Georgia is reopening under Governor Brian Kemp’s order, and Ludacris and Mike Will Made-It are doing their part to ensure the transit workers are safe.

The rapper turned actor and producer’s respective organizations joined forces to donate 3,000 reusable masks to MARTA employees in their hometown.

The Ludacris Foundation and Mike Williams Making Wishes Matter, teamed up with founder of Atlanta Sewing Style, Carla Griffin, to design thousands of masks within the next two weeks.

There has reportedly been 37 COVID-19 cases and one death among the MARTA workers. “We love our city, and this is an opportunity to show how much we do when it matters most. Before coronavirus happened, we were representing MARTA because it’s a big part of what makes Atlanta special.” Bridges said in a news release. “On behalf of our hardworking employees, I’m grateful for this show of support. Before this health crisis hit, MARTA had been building relationships with metro Atlanta’s entertainment community. Their thoughtful contributions are deeply appreciated. This gives us added confidence that we’ll get through this together.” MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker said in the same news release.

Advertisement