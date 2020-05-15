A few months ago, fans speculated that there could have possibly been something between rappers, Meg the Stallion and G-Eazy; following a video that the “No Limit” rapper posted to his story.

The video showed the two rappers real close as G-Eazy kissed the Texas hottie on her face and neck while she smiled and recorded. Some fans were really here for the dating rumors but Meg the Stallion stepped in to shut them down.

“Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out, but I am not f*cking G Eazy,” the “Savage” rapper posted. Well according to this new video that has surfaced the internet, it may not be so hard to believe the rapper.

In a new viral clip, the rappers seemed to be out at a nightclub, earlier that night. From the looks of the clip, the DJ spins a Megan the Stallion track. Fans will be able to see G-Eazy get close behind the rapper while bringing her face towards his for a kiss. It’s safe to say the mistletoe missed G-Eazy because Meg quickly rejects the Cali rapper’s advance.

You can’t blame a guy for having his eyes on the Texas Hot GIrl.