Mike Tyson fans are speculating that he’s gearing up to return to the ring. “I’m back,” he declared in a 25-second clip of him flexing a killer combo.

Rumors began circulating that Tyson is going to rematch Evander Holyfield, who he lost to in back-to-back matches in 1996 and 1997. The second round infamously ended with Tyson having a mouthful of Holyfield’s ear.

Although this will be a must-watch fight, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, says it’s “irresponsible” to let a 53-year-old Mike back in the ring.

“I would probably like to see it but I feel, is it a bit irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend back in the ring?” Hearn asked according to British Boxing Television. Hearn is also concerned that another round will tarnish the Brooklyn native’s legacy.

“I had a message from someone saying they wanted to talk to me about Mike,” he continued. “He looks pretty dangerous. What’s compelling is could he actually go back in at 53 and do some damage? But should we be encouraging that from an all-time great?”

“There’s a fine line—and I’ve crossed it a couple of times—between integrity of the sport and entertainment delivering numbers” he concluded. “Our job is to deliver numbers for broadcasters but we have to keep it as close to the right mark as we can.”

Holyfield seems to be more excited for the hypothetical battle than Hearn.

“I don’t have anything against Mike personally,” he clarified. “The thing is I think it would be good for the sport and even though boxing is a rough sport, we can show people we can come together.”

“Mike is looking sharp, but I’m in very good condition and shape physically and mentally. And if the money is right, too, then let’s get it on,” he challenged. “I know he’s getting offers from all types of people. Since we have both announced a comeback, a fight between me and Mike would definitely be the fight people want to see.”

Would y’all be here for Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield to re-enter the ring after two decades?