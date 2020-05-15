New Photo of Kodak Black Surfaces on Social Media

After complaining about his treatment at Big Sandy Federal Prison in Kentucky, an image of a straight-faced, but husky Kodak Black has circulated online, prompting his supporters to continuously demand his release.

A member of the Kodak camp posted an update of his prison stint, where Mr. Kapri was allegedly beaten by prison guards while handcuffed. Since then, Black’s family visits and phone privileges have been discontinued.

The latest image, which can be seen above, appears to be a pic before or after a court hearing, showing a heavy Kodak being escorted by correctional officers.

Kodak has been sentenced t 46 months in federal prison on weapons charges.

