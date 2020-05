Rapidly rising Chicago rapper Polo G has released his second album, The Goat, today. The release follows his 2019 No. 1 album Die A Legend.

The enw 16 track effort features BJ The Chicago Kid, Stunna 4 Vegas, Juice Wrld, Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, and Mustard with Mike WiLL Made-It, Tay Kieth, Hit-Boy, Murda Beatz and more on the production.

You can press play on the album below.