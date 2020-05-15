Compton rapper and producer Problem has shared a new video, “Janet Freestyle (Remix),” which honors the late Nipsey Hussle.

The video brings Problem to an open field as he rhythmically mourns his close friend. As a more personal touch, Nipsey’s in-house production team of Mike & Keys are at the reigns of the song, withs saxophone and vocoder assistance from Terrace Martin. Clips from Problem’s short film A Compton Story, which contains an original version of the track, are featured in the music video as well.

Speaking exclusively with The SOURCE, Problem reveals he waited to release a formal tribute to avoid accusations of seeking attention.

“I didn’t want to disrespect any of his family nor use his demise for clout,” Problem said. “Some seem more genuine than others but it’s not place to judge. I just hope everyone was sincere.

Advertisement

Problem also revealed that he has given space to Nipsey’s family. “I ran into Blacc Sam the day after the funeral while visiting Minister Farrakhan. We embraced then I left.”

Problem also expressed “we have to stop waiting until our Kings are gone to finally crown them.”

“Janet Freestyle (Remix)” will be featured on Problem’s forthcoming album Cofee & Kush Vol. 1, which will be released on May 29 courtesy of Diamond Lane Music Group and Rostrum Records.

The aforementioned A Compton Story is a 20-minute short film produced, written, and directed by Problem. It tells the story of a day in Compton where he risks life and limb that his good deeds go unpunished. The story is narrated by Mike Epps and features special guests Snoop Dogg, comedian Jackie Long, RJ Cycler, Slink Johnson, and more. You can watch A Compton Story here.