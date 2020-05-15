Two current NFL players have an arrest warrant in Florida after a Wednesday night incident related to an armed robbery. According to Miramar police, new Seahawks Cornerback Quinton Dunbar and New York Giants Cornerback DeAndre Baker are connected to the robbery.

According to ESPN, Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery, and Baker is wanted for four counts of armed robbery as well as four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The report alleges that Baker and Dunbar brandished semi-automatic weapons at a party and stole cash and watches.

The 22-year-old Baker who played college football at the University of Georgia signed a 4-year deal worth $10 million last year with the Giants. The first-round draft pick started 15 out of 16 games for New York and was responsible for 61 tackles.

Dunbar, 27, was going into his first season with the Seattle Seahawks after 5 seasons with the Washington Redskins. The former Florida Gator was traded to Seattle after signing a 3-year extension in Washington that was worth $10.5 million with $5 million guaranteed.

Both athletes are from Miami.