Share:

  • Link copied



Teyana Taylor teased a sneak peek of “Bare With Me,” a single from her forthcoming project, The Album.

In the 40 second Instagram video, captioned “ a sneak peek of “Bare With Me” from #thealbum #june2020 no games this time around. S/o to the squad.” 

Taylor, along with four dancers who are dressed in colorful suits are paying homage to both Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, who dressed in a similar suit for her music video to “Alright” from her album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.

During a Red Bull Music Instagram Live where she hosted a screening of her documentary, Assembly Required Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia, Taylor said that The Album “is definitely more of a vibe” adding I  don’t really do fast songs like that.”

Advertisement

Taylor’s last album KTSE (Keep The Same Energy) was executive produced by Kanye West in 2018 as part of the five-project collection called the “Wyoming Sessions.”

The Album is set to come out in June. 

View this post on Instagram

A sneak 👀 peek of “BARE WIT ME” from #THEALBUM #JUNE2020 no games this time around. S/O to da squad! DIR: @aspiketeyjoint DP: @afilmdirector EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: @theauntiesinc PRODUCER: @busynocupcakin STORY PRODUCERS: @aspiketeyjoint @coco_gilbert ART DESIGN: @hannahcarlene WARDROBE BY 👇🏾 KEY STYLIST: @teyanataylor CUSTOM WARDROBE BY: @beeombi CUSTOM JACKETS BY: @beeombi ARTWORK ON JACKETS BY: @inkbydregilly GLAM BY 👇🏾 MAKE UP: @japanesefaces HAIR: @realangelinarose @snobmobb CHOREOGRAPHY BY 👇🏾 KEY CHOREOGRAPHER @teyanataylor ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHER: @empress_neekqua DANCERS 👇🏾 @daniellecarty (Blue Ranger) @maggyvandenheuvel (Purple Ranger) @empress_neekqua (Green Ranger) @coco_gilbert (Red Ranger) @teyanataylor (Yellow Ranger) EDITED BY 👇🏾 KEY EDITOR: Chris @chrismonsanto Assistant editors: @coco_gilbert @Aspiketeyjoint

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on