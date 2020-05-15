Teyana Taylor teased a sneak peek of “Bare With Me,” a single from her forthcoming project, The Album.

In the 40 second Instagram video, captioned “ a sneak peek of “Bare With Me” from #thealbum #june2020 no games this time around. S/o to the squad.”

Taylor, along with four dancers who are dressed in colorful suits are paying homage to both Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, who dressed in a similar suit for her music video to “Alright” from her album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.

During a Red Bull Music Instagram Live where she hosted a screening of her documentary, Assembly Required Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia, Taylor said that The Album “is definitely more of a vibe” adding I don’t really do fast songs like that.”

Taylor’s last album KTSE (Keep The Same Energy) was executive produced by Kanye West in 2018 as part of the five-project collection called the “Wyoming Sessions.”

The Album is set to come out in June.