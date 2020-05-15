Travis Scott And LeBron James Partner To Create The Official Class of 2020 Grad Shirt

As part of LeBron James’ continued support of the high school graduating class of 2020, the NBA Superstar has partnered with Hip Hop, Fashion Superstar Travis Scott to create the official class of 2020 Graduation T-Shirt. The shirt, designed personally by Scott, includes the handwritten “We’re all in this together” as well a hand-drawn design with each of their company logos (Uninterrupted and Cactus Jack) put into one; expanding the theme of together.

100% of net proceeds will go to charities rebuilding the two stars respective communities. James will donate proceeds to the LeBron James Family Foundation and Scott will donate proceeds to Feeding Texas.

The Cactus Jack designed shirt is available on shop.travisscott.com for 72 hours starting 3 PM EDT on Friday May 15th through May 18th at 3 PM EDT.

LeBron James is producing a prime time special Saturday night celebrating the high school graduating class of 2020 which includes President Barack Obama, H.E.R, Meghan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Zendaya, YBN Cordae, Lena Waithe and a number of other stars. Informaton about the television show is at https://graduatetogether2020.com/

