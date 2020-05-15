Twin Sisters Get Accepted in 38 colleges and Awarded More Than $1,000,000 in Scholarships

Twin Sisters Get Accepted in 38 colleges and Awarded More Than $1,000,000 in Scholarships

A set of twin sisters in Milwaukee is serving up some serious #Blackgirlmagic after being accepted into 38 colleges and awarded more than $1,000,000 in scholarships.

The two sisters, Arianna and Arielle Williams, are seniors at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate will be graduating as the top two students in their class.

“We’ve always been those overachievers throughout school, period,” says Arielle.

In a statement to CBS58 Arianna said that they always go above and beyond.

Advertisement

“We never wanted to do the basic.” “We always wanted to go above and do beyond that.”

The high school that the sisters attend requires them to apply to three schools minimum, but Arianna said she applied for 30 schools including Alaska because “why not?”

The twin sisters want to keep the family tradition alive the sisters will study nursing at Marquette in the fall.

In addition to Marquette being close to home “tuition is pretty much covered there,” says Arianna. “We got accepted into the EOP Program (Educational Opportunity Program), and directly into the nursing program.”