According to a top official from the World Health Organization, COVID-19, the virus that has caused a global pandemic for the majority of the beginning of 2020, may never be totally eradicated.

While speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Dr. Mike Ryan warned that COVID-19 may now be a part of everyday life like other viruses, such as influenza and HIV/AIDS.

“This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV hasn’t gone away,” said Ryan. “I’m not comparing the two diseases but I think it is important that we’re realistic. I don’t think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear.”

Even with social distancing guidelines and a possible vaccine on the horizon, Ryan says, “We may have a shot at eliminating this virus but that vaccine will have to be available, it will have to be highly effective, it will have to be made available to everyone and we’ll have to use it.”

