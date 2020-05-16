When the Green Bay Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love from Utah State in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft many wondered what they meant for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers often pushed for a skill player and the Packers did not do that.



Rodgers spoke for the first time to Wisconsin media on Friday and now thinks that his career will not be completed with the Green Bay Packers.



“There are some new factors that are out of my control,” Rodgers said. “And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

“You know, if I were to retire in the organization’s timetable, then it’s an easy decision. But if there comes a time where I feel like I can still play at a high level and my body feels great, you know, then there’s other guys that have gone on and played elsewhere.”



Rodgers states that he wanted to play into his 40s but in the Green and Gold it does not seem plausible. Rodgers would go on to point to Brett Favre, a once-legendary Packer, who would bounce around the NFL to complete his career once hew as replaced by Rodgers.