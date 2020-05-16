J. Cole’s record label Dreamville was set to put on its second annual Dreamville Festival this Spring before the Pandemic. With the social distancing guidelines still in effect and no vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, the event has been canceled.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in April, but the event organizers pushed it to August 29th in hopes that things would be back to normal.

Music festivals as a whole have suffered through the pandemic with most shows like Coachella postponing their festival until the Fall. Dreamville has opted not to keep delaying and instead canceled the event and will issue refunds in the coming weeks.

“After much deliberation and careful monitoring of the current situation, we have decided to cancel Dreamville Festival 2020. Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible,” Dreamville said in a statement. “This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists and staff is always our top priority and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being.”



