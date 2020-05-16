If you were a rapper hoping to have Lil Baby on your next album or mixtape, it appears you have missed your chance. That’s unless you are at a level that it would be “worth it” to him.



The Quality Control rapper is already the biggest songwriter of the first quarter, bringing in 22 certifications with RIAA, so it’s reasonable to understand why he isn’t pressed to jump on your record. The announcement of his decision is available below.

Ain doing no more features 🤦🏼‍♂️ unless it’s worth it 💰 i got tooo many — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 14, 2020

Earlier this year Lil Baby revealed he was supposed to be featured on Drake’s hit single “Toosie Slide,” expressing remorse for not getting the job done. He is on Future’s new album and Lil Durk’s latest release, but that may be the end of the road for him in the forthcoming days.



Just last month Lil Baby released the Deluxe Edition to My Turn, which you can listen to here.