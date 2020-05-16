Tory Lanez did not wait long to drop new music after finishing his album obligations with Interscope Records. Just a month after finishing his deal, the Toronto born artist drops his new single “Temperature Rising.”

Tory’s relationship with Atlantic was rocky to say the least. The toxic business deal really came to light as the “Jerry Sprunger” performer prepared to drop The New Toronto 3, his latest album.

Lanez in different occasions publicly dissed his label who he creatively disagreed with and ultimately dealt with release date delays. Lanez finally dropped his 5th album in mid-April and was a free artist. Tory will now be dropping music independently through his label One Umbrella Records.

“I waited and calculated for 4 years to be my own boss,” Lanez wrote on Instagram. “I own all my own masters, publishing, royalties etc. This may not mean nothing to y’all but seeing my record label at the bottom unattached to a major label is what we have worked this hard for.”



This might be the best time for the rapper/singer to be independent based on where his career is at this point. Not only is his catalog strong, but Tory took over Instagram with his live-streams dubbed “Quarantine Radio” that often featured women twerking to his music and celebrity cameos from artists like Lizzo, Drake, French Montana and Chris Brown.

Quarantine Radio held the Instagram live record with 300k views until Tekashi 6ix9ine made his return to social media and crushed Tory’s record garnering 2 million views.