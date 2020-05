Troy Ave has been in the studio during quarantine and in the process put together a new mixtape for the streets. Troy Ave Volume 1 dropped on Friday featuring 13 tracks.

The new project that Troy is calling the “Quarantine edition” plays on to COVID-19 related themes in the song titles such as “Quarantine Queen,” “Corona Flow” and “A Pandemic.”

Ave dropped the visual for “A Very Long Time Ago” a week prior to the release date.