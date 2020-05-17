Well this came out of nowhere.

While Jay-Z is the father of three beautiful children, Blue, Sir, and Rumi, a 28-year-old Maryland woman, La’Teasha Macer, is claiming that she is Hov’s long lost daughter, BOSSIP reports.

Of course, her claims should be taken with a major grain of salt. She claims that she has been told her entire life by her family that Jay-Z is her biological father.

Last week, Macer – whose Instagram handle is @jayzfirstdaugher – claimed that the rapper and businessman is her biological father. “I’ve been quiet for far too long!” the caption reads. “Join me as I tell you my story of living in the shadows of being Jay-Z’s daughter in a city where everyone knew he was my father! How growing up, I watched Multiple Sclerosis take its toll on my mom. Taking my ‘fun mom’ that I’ve always known to 24-hour bedridden.”

“But I kept it all together raising four kids” Macer added. “including a set of twins while going to school full-time, working two jobs at the prison and the hospital. I’ve had a magnificent journey!”

In the post, Macer talks about her mother’s battle with MS and compares pictures to herself and Jay. “There’s no way he can deny anything, especially when there were people there that knew him.”

Macer’s sister, Terry Turner, backed her sister’s claims on Facebook. “I know the STORY FROM start too finish, I hooked your Mother&father up YEARS ago. Jay ask me who she was when I lived on 500 side Greenwood Ave! We chilled in that Apartment so many times, we laughed, drank, smoked, played card and some more.”

However, this isn’t the first time someone has said that Hov is their biological father. Back in 2018, a man by the name of Rymir Satterthwaithe claimed that Jay was his father and said Jay had been avoiding a DNA test for years.