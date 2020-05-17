CW Network Reveals Fall Season of Their Programs Will Actually Be January 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the way television networks are proceeding with their fall plans. One network all together is already considering the fall as a dub.

The CW has revealed its fall 2020 and midseason schedule, announcing that it will “officially launch its new season in January 2021 with its regularly scheduled series line-up, while loading up Fall 2020 with fresh original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming,” in an attempt to safeguard against further coronavirus-related filming delays.

Only the finale episodes of the network’s hit show Supernaturals will air in the fall as scheduled due to being filmed earlier in the year.

Here is The CW’s schedule effective January 2021:

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (New Night)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN

9:00-10:00PM CHARMED (New Night)

The CW usually starts their season in October and with no time table to when filming can resume due to the coronavirus pandemic, at least they being honest with their fans on a realistic timeline to when shows will return.