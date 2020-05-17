Everyone seems to love New York’s governor because of his “tell it like it is” disposition and seemingly political transparency. People are going to love him even more now that he went on live television to demonstrate for nervous citizens afraid to actually get tested for the potentially deadly coronavirus disease.

He took the nose test during his daily briefing on Sunday, May 17th. He further stressed that if people are showing symptoms they should get over their fear and make sure they are right.

“If you think you have symptoms, get a test. It’s up to you,” he said. “We just don’t have enough New Yorkers coming to be tested.”

New York is now conducting 40,000 COVID-19 tests per day at 700 testing sites.

“There is a testing site near you,” Cuomo said. “The new problem is we have more sites and more testing capacity than we’re using.”

People have to get tested in New York state.

