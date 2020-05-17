LaVar Ball produces better hot takes than Skip Bayless and Steven A Smith.

During a recent episode of the Load Management podcast, Ball spoke about LaMelo and how he is already more popular than the likes of Zion Williamson.

“Melo’s (aura) is better. Because Melo is worldwide,” LaVar said. “You take Zion to Germany or Lithuania or Latvia or Estonia or London, they don’t know who he is. You take Melo over there, you know who he is. Like I said, take him over there and see. Ask who Zion is, they’ll look at you crazy like ‘Who is Zion?’”

While Williamson is already in the NBA and could finish either first or second in the NBA rookie of the year award, he doesn’t have more social media followers than LaMelo.

While Williamson doesn’t have someone like LaVar pushing him towards greatness, he is by far handling his own very well.

LaMelo is the most popular prospect heading into the 2020 NBA Draft. He has game but he isn’t, right now, a better ballplayer than Williamson. Great pr move from his father though.