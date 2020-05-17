How are so many NFL players in trouble with the law during the coronavirus pandemic?

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday on multiple charges.

Latimer is facing five charges: assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Redskins WR Cody Latimer was arrested early this morning and booked on the following charges: Assault in the 2nd Degree, Menacing, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Prohibited Use of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment, per the Douglas County Sheriff. He’s being held on a $25K bond. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2020

The 27-year-old Latimer has spent time with both the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. Last season he caught a career-high 24 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns with the Giants.

Advertisement

“We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office,” a Washington Redskins team spokesman said. “We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”

This concludes an awful week for NFL players getting in trouble with the law. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Giants cornerback Deandre Baker were implicated as the perpetrators of an armed robbery in Florida.

No telling how this will all play out for Latimer. He is already fighting to make the 53 man roster. The last thing Latimer needs now is extra attention off the field.

