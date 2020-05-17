Summer Walker is working on new music revealing that she has a new EP on the way. In a Saturday evening tweet, Walker announced to her followers that her upcoming extended play will be produced by NO1.

The “Girls Need Love” singer announces the news a week after learning that her Interscope Records debut album Over It earned RIAA Platinum Status. Walker hasn’t dropped any new music since the debut LP dropped in October.

Summer Walker has not released an expected release date for the new project.

The artist she is working with on the project, NO1, is an up and coming producer who is about to get what appears to be his first major look from a mainstream artist.

EP with summer walker coming 🗣 — NO1 (@no1) May 16, 2020

@no1 bout to get the fan base he deserves https://t.co/ypboaLW1hw — Brach from Pokémon🇭🇹 (@droptopbrach) May 17, 2020

proud of u bro 🤫 https://t.co/m03ThkeatI — Ye Ali (@Ye_Ali) May 16, 2020