Bronx rap icon Fat Joe had some startling info for Long Island songstress Ashanti; Murder Inc. wanted J Lo to song on her smash hit “What’s Luv” featuring Ja Rule and himself.

While chopping it up on Live with Ashanti, Joe Crack recalled the time when Ja Rule and Murder Inc. label honcho Irv Gotti hit him up in the middle of the night for a studio session. Joe said that they played the song’s remix with Ashanti on it, but say that Ja And Irv disclosed that they wanted Jennifer Lopez on the track instead.

Authentically upset and surprised at Irv, Ashanti replied, “He stayed pulling records or trying to pull records from me.”

