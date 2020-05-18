Fans have been waiting on the release of Savage Mode 2 from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. We haven’t received it yet and we have heard snippets from 21 on Instagram, but what gives?



Savage hit Instagram to just chop it up with fans in an IG Live session and provided a formal update and reasons for the delay.



“’Savage Mode 2′ on the way,” 21 said. “You know, I gotta perfect my shit. This shit take time. I be putting a lot of hard work into my shit. I ain’t finna drop anything. My shit gotta be hard. So it’s gonna take me a little bit longer. We working. I got a lot of other shit going on in my life too that I gotta balance, make all this shit work. But I promise you I’m working. It’s finna drop. I promise it’s on the way.”

The last we heard from 21 Savage was his Cinco de Mayo party, which turned into a celebration of may of his favorite singles.



Check out 21 tease some new music below.